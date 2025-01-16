Saint-Gobain Celebrates Global Top Employer Certification For Tenth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain today celebrated its tenth consecutive Global Top Employer certification, receiving the prestigious honor from the Top Employers Institute for 2025. This year, Saint-Gobain is one of only 17 companies around the world to receive this certification that recognizes organizations who have achieved excellence in employee conditions – such as learning, work environment, and career advancement – and are contributing to enriching the world of work.

Saint-Gobain has been recognized this year, and for the past decade, for the company's continued success in executing its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes a commitment to building a workplace culture based on Trust, Empowerment, and Collaboration. This commitment can be seen in notable progress made in the company's continued work to foster employee well-being and advancing career opportunities in manufacturing.

“We are honored to once again receive global Top Employer Certification from the Top Employer Institute and are proud to have received this label for the tenth consecutive year. As a company that is always committed to building a positive and diverse workplace in manufacturing, this continued recognition reflects a success that takes every single member of our team,” said Magda Dexter, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Communications at Saint-Gobain North America.“This achievement is a testament to our culture of Trust, Empowerment and Collaboration which allows all of our employees to feel valued and supported in their career journeys at Saint-Gobain. I thank all of my North American colleagues for making it a reality.”

In addition to global certification, Saint-Gobain has also been recognized as a Top Employer in North America, the United States, and Canada in 2025.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website .

