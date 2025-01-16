عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of December 31, 2024


1/16/2025 11:47:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of December 31, 2024

Clichy, France – January 16, 2025

Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of December 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 41,621,162 shares, representing:

  • 59,846,577 voting rights,
  • 59,417,857 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

CONTACTS

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Michèle Ventura
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 79 31 50 37
... 		Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...

Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 6 13 63 44 43
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2024 Results February 18, 2025 (post market close)
First Quarter 2025 Results April 23, 2025 (post market close)

Attachment

  • BIC_Voting rights_DEC24

MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109098497


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search