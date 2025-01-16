BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of December 31, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of December 31, 2024
Clichy, France – January 16, 2025
Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of December 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 41,621,162 shares, representing:
59,846,577 voting rights, 59,417,857 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .
CONTACTS
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...
Michèle Ventura
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 79 31 50 37
...
| Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...
Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 6 13 63 44 43
...
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
| Full Year 2024 Results
| February 18, 2025 (post market close)
| First Quarter 2025 Results
| April 23, 2025 (post market close)
