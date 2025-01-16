Insync Launches Hybrid Leadership Accelerator For Remote Team Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Each in the

Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator

features a 2-week blended journey that includes interactive live workshops, microlearning toolkits, a personal development journal, and a final project to reinforce practical application of the skills learned. This program provides both new and experienced leaders with the tools necessary to successfully manage and integrate teams across remote and hybrid settings.

Sample Workshops Include:



Agile Leadership:

Adapt swiftly with dynamic strategies and innovative solutions.



Business Acumen:

Master financial insights to drive team success.



Change Management:

Navigate transformation with resilient strategies.



Emotional Intelligence:

Enhance team dynamics with empathy and insight.



Time Management:

Prioritize workloads to enhance efficiency.

Psychological Safety:

Promote open communication and innovation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through InSync's

IACET Accreditation

and maintain their

Certified Professional in Training Management (CPTMTM)

credentials, ensuring their development is both recognized and valuable.

"We are excited to offer this comprehensive series to help managers across all levels thrive in the unique challenges of hybrid and remote leadership. By focusing on critical leadership skills such as communication, emotional intelligence, and decision-making, this accelerator empowers leaders to build stronger, more connected teams in today's complex work environments." Karen Vieth , CEO & President

InSync Training also offers the flexibility to create custom bundles for organizations seeking to train a group of managers, tailoring learning to their specific needs. The

Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator

is available for individual registration at $399 per workshop, with an additional option to maximize your investment by choosing any 10 workshops across both the

Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator

and the

Hybrid Virtual Learning Masterclass Series

for savings of $800. This bundled offer allows you to tailor your learning experience to your unique needs.

For more information and to register, visit



About InSync Training

At InSync Training, we fuse research-backed methods with professional expertise to craft learner-centric virtual training experiences. We're not about one-size-fits-all; our boutique approach focuses on quality and genuine care, creating content that resonates and drives genuine behavior change. From small businesses to large corporations, we provide scalable, holistic services, managing everything from course creation to program management and go-live delivery. Unlike broad-spectrum competitors, we're specialists in virtual training strategy, meeting your needs for seamless, compelling content, expert facilitators, and unwavering support. Women-owned and managed since 2000, InSync is dedicated to providing boutique-scale solutions with a global reach. For more, visit

our website .

SOURCE InSync Training LLC