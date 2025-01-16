State Chamber Orchestra Gives Spectacular Concert At Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has performed a spectacular
concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall,
Azernews reports.
Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, and musicologist Alena
Inyakina informed the audience about the concert program.
The concert soloist, laureate of Republican and international
competitions Sharif Baghirov (clarinet) delighted the audience with
his magnificent performance. Sharif Baghirov performed Under the
direction of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's
Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhreddin Karimov and accompanied by the
State Chamber Orchestra.
The concert program included Serenade for Strings op.11 by S.
Barber, Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major by W.A.
Mozart, Serenade No. 1 in D major by R. Fuks (first performance in
Baku), Prelude and Scherzo for String Orchestra op. 11 D.
Shostakovich.
Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in
1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat
Amirov and Gara Garayev.
The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such
as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin
(Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine),
Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland
Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).
In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for
promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that
perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts
by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the
Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the
State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
