Zelensky, Starmer Sign 100-Year Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Keir Starmer have signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership during a meeting in Kyiv.

That is according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are closer than ever. We have reached a new level - this is more than a strategic partnership. We have signed a 100-year partnership agreement,” Zelensky stated.

The agreement aims to deepen bilateral relations in the defense sphere and outlines continued military assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January 2024, Zelensky and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security cooperation agreement during Sunak's visit to Kyiv. That document solidified the UK's support for Ukraine, including intelligence sharing, medical and military training, and defense-industrial collaboration.

The British government earlier revealed details of the 100-year partnership agreement, describing it as a landmark step to boost military cooperation, particularly in maritime security. The agreement establishes a new framework for strengthening security in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov, aimed at deterring Russian aggression.

UK'sto

The agreement also envisions collaboration among experts to advance scientific and technological partnerships in fields such as healthcare, agricultural technologies, space exploration, and drone technology. It includes educational exchange projects to foster closer ties.

The agreement designates the UK as a key partner for Ukraine in the energy sector, with joint initiatives on critical mineral extraction strategies and "green" steel production.

As part of the agreement, the UK has developed a new system at Ukraine's request to track stolen grain from fields in Russian-occupied territories, which is rebranded and sold internationally. A specialized database, designed by the UK's Environment Secretary, will be handed over to Ukraine to aid in these efforts.