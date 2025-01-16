Dub Launches Top Creator Program For Retail Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The first copy trading opens a new pathway for investors to monetize their insights outside of Wall Street

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dub , the only platform allowing anyone to copy their peers and seasoned investors, today launched its Top Creator Program through its registered investment advisor, providing a new pathway for investors to monetize their investment insights outside of the large Wall Street institutions, which remains out-of-reach for most. The program allows investors to develop unique model portfolios, available for anyone to copy and earn a royalty for those insights.

Retail investing has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years: In January 2021 alone, approximately six million Americans downloaded a retail brokerage trading app, joining well over 10 million Americans who opened a new brokerage account in 2020, according to Deloitte . However, in 2022, retail traders' investment portfolios suffered $350 billion in losses, according to Vanda Research . Instead of chasing fleeting trends and putting money towards individual stocks, dub allows users to follow and copy their peers or others who are experienced investors, and seasoned portfolio managers. dub created an easy and transparent way for users to invest with a single tap -

copying model portfolios that can help diversify their investments.

"For too long, the secrets of dynamic investing strategies offered by hedge funds have been exclusive to the ultrawealthy, who can afford to meet multi-million dollar minimum investment requirements." said Steven Wang, CEO and founder of dub. "We're unlocking American wealth creation by enabling the copying of these 'insider's' trades automatically, and with the launch of our Creator Program, supporting the next-generation of talent in and outside of Wall Street."

Once accepted into the program, a Top Creator's model portfolio will be available to copy on dub's app, allowing any user to automatically copy their trades. By giving Top Creators a mechanism to showcase their investment insights, demonstrate their talent, and build their following, the dub platform, through its registered investment advisor, aims to cultivate and support the next generation of financial influencers.

"This is a turning point for retail investors," said Wang. "We're empowering everyday people to showcase their skills and learn about markets through a real experience. By leveling the playing field, we're proving that great investing isn't just for the insiders."

To join more than 700,000 people who have downloaded dub to experience copy-trading, please visit or download the dub app through the Apple or Android store.

About dub

DASTA Incorporated ("dub") is the first copy-trading platform in the United States that lets users copy the portfolios of other investors with a single tap. dub's innovative platform gives industry experts, financial influencers, and retail associates with a knack for trading, the ability to share their insights and investment portfolios- all through an easy-to-use mobile platform. Dub is owned and operated by DASTA Incorporated. Advisory services, including the Creator Program are provided by DASTA Investment LLC ("DASTA Investments"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services, including peer to peer copy trading, provided by DASTA Financial, LLC ("DASTA Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC").

