Mystery After Hungarian Sisters Disappear In Scotland

London: in Scotland are investigating the mysterious disappearance of two Hungarian sisters living in the country who vanished without trace around 10 days ago.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, part of a set of triplet sisters, were last seen walking along an Aberdeen street by the river Dee around 2:00 am on January 7, according to CCTV images.

Since then police have failed to find any sign of the two women, aged 32, despite an extensive search. But police have ruled out any criminal motive.

The women, who look almost identical and like to dress in similar clothing, shared a home and have lived in Scotland for about 10 years. Their third sister, Edit, stayed behind in Hungary.

Police were alerted by their family in Hungary that the women had gone missing, and photos of them have since been widely published in British and Hungarian media.

"One of our theories has to be that they've entered the water for reasons unknown, and that's why so much of our search activity is focused on the river... and the harbour," Police Superintendent David Howieson said.

He added that police had found no evidence of "criminality or suspicious circumstances" but that the sister's behaviour in the early hours of January 7 was "very out of character".

Their brother Jozsef said the family had been in touch with the sisters to mark the New Year, and they appeared to be "happy and cheerful".

He told the BBC on Tuesday however that he was surprised to learn they had given notice to their landlord, as they had not mentioned moving out and were saving to buy their own house.

Police were trying to remain "open minded" about what might have happened to the women, and were not ruling out that they could have somehow left the area, Howieson said.

The family have appealed for any information that might help find them.