Road Closures Announced For Doha Marathon
Date
1/16/2025 10:12:32 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Various areas across the city will experience temporary road closures on January 16 and 17, 2025, due to the Ooredoo Doha Marathon.
Residents in Qatar received SMS notifications from "Marathon" informing them of the closures.
Roads in Dafna, Cornish, Al Bidda, Souq Waqif, Msheireb, and surrounding areas will be closed from 10 pm tonight until 2 pm tomorrow to accommodate the event.
Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays and ensure smooth travel during the closure period.
MENAFN16012025000063011010ID1109098153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.