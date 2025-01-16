Road Closures Announced For Doha Marathon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Various areas across the city will experience temporary road closures on January 16 and 17, 2025, due to the Ooredoo Doha Marathon.

Residents in Qatar received SMS notifications from "Marathon" informing them of the closures.

Roads in Dafna, Cornish, Al Bidda, Souq Waqif, Msheireb, and surrounding areas will be closed from 10 pm tonight until 2 pm tomorrow to accommodate the event.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays and ensure smooth travel during the closure period.