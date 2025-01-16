Civicscience Appoints Gary Warech As Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CivicScience, a leading consumer analytics and advertising company, today announced the appointment of Gary Warech as Chief Commercial Officer of its intelligence business. Warech will lead commercial strategy and development in this role, focusing on expanding the company's presence and driving growth initiatives. This includes leveraging CivicScience consumer data to enhance large-language models and integrate with other first-party datasets.

Warech brings a wealth of experience in market research, analytics, sales, and marketing and most recently served as Strategic Advisor / Fractional CRO at CivicScience. Before CivicScience, he held roles at Veritone, Comscore, and Experian. Warech has extensive consumer intelligence experience and will spearhead efforts to strengthen CivicScience's position as a premier provider of real-time consumer data.

"CivicScience's greatest strength is delivering actionable consumer insights to business leaders through our daily collection of millions of survey responses. By seamlessly integrating this data into our clients' workflows, we provide critical intelligence exactly when needed – a capability that's become essential in today's fast-paced analytics landscape," said Warech.

"Gary's appointment comes at a pivotal time for CivicScience as we continue to revolutionize how businesses understand, predict, and act on consumer behavior," said John Dick, Founder and CEO of CivicScience. "His proven track record and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge consumer intelligence to top brands and industries. Gary's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations and bringing our innovative capabilities to more businesses seeking a competitive edge."

About CivicScience

CivicScience is a Pittsburgh-based consumer analytics and advertising company that provides businesses with real-time consumer data, advertising, and measurement solutions. Through its innovative platform, CivicScience helps organizations identify trends, pinpoint opportunities, and make data-driven, forward-looking decisions that drive growth and competitive advantage. Learn more here .

Mary Acklin

CivicScience

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.