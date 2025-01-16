Quench Your Thirst With Native Grill & Wings’ New Bar Menu

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spicy, Southwestern Inspired Drinks and More Land at Award-Winning Wing Chain

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , owned by Brands and known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, has officially launched a new drink menu that is sure to not leave you parched! Fans can now get a taste of seven new cocktails, five new margaritas, and more.

Playing into its Southwestern roots, Native made sure to bring some spice to its drink line-up with the introduction of:

El Jefe - Espolón Blanco Tequila, Licor 43, Kahlúa and Owen's nitro-infused espresso

Michelada - Modelo Especial, lime juice, Clamato, and a mix of Native's signature sauces and spices

Desert Margarita - Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, citrus sour, lime and a salt rim

Spicy Guava Rita - Espolón Blanco Tequila, guava, jalapeño and a Tajin® rim

Other fruity new drink additions guests can sip on include:

Tito's Handmade Vodka Strawberry Lemonade - Tito's Handmade Vodka, strawberry and lemonade

Peach Sangria - White wine, Myers's Platinum White Rum, Triple Sec, Mott's Apple Juice®, peach, lemon-lime soda and orange

Red Bull A'Rita - Espolón Blanco Tequila, passion fruit, Red Bull Tropical Edition® and lime

“As a Southwest brand, we wanted to lean into flavor profiles that resonate with our core consumer, so, in this case, spice, citrus and coffee were key areas we knew we could play up further,” said Peter Farrand, Chief Culinary Officer at FAT Brands .“We loved incorporating flavors that are uniquely Native - like our signature spicy flavors - to create an authentic new mix of drinks.”

Native's culinary team, in conjunction with Straight Up Collective, an industry leader in beverage engineering, worked hand-in-hand to identify flavor profiles and recipes to resonate with brand fans, creating a fresh, inventive new bar menu.

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings location near you, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand's legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit .

