CLUBSPORT IN ALISO VIEJO ANNOUNCES NEW RGT TRAINING SYSTEM

Renaissance ClubSport in South OC has introduced its Rev Group Training System, offering small group training, personalized nutrition, and more.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renaissance ClubSport , South OC's premier hotel and resort serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach, and the surrounding area, has announced its new RGT Training System inside ClubSport's all-new The Edge facility. In the spirit of the New Year, ClubSport is excited to help OC locals transform their bodies with the RGT Training System, which removes the guesswork from fitness and wellness and provides small group training classes, personalized nutrition, and a supportive community to help achieve those 2025 fitness goals.

RGT - Rev Group Training offers access to expertly designed and effective small group training workouts led by a certified personal trainer, ensuring members engage every muscle group in each workout throughout the week. The structure of each class helps members stay committed to fitness goals with unparalleled support and accountability. All workouts take place inside ClubSport at The Edge and include access to any of their three RGT-branded classes: Rev Foundations, Rev Agility, and Rev Strength. The accessible price structure also allows members to choose the plan that fits their schedule: 1x per week, 2x per week, unlimited access, or drop-in sessions.

RGT has also launched Rev Nutrition Coaching, à la carte services such as monthly nutrition coaching, one-on-one sessions, and InBody Assessments which provides precise measurements of fat mass, muscle mass, caloric expenditure, and more, helping clients see the real results of their exercise and nutrition efforts. The program is led by Erin Woodbury, a certified fitness instructor and nutrition coach with credentials from AFAA, ACE, and Venice Nutrition.

Additionally, this March, their signature Rev32 All-In program will begin, which is their 8-week weight loss and metabolism-boosting program with fitness and nutrition coaching for a comprehensive, results-driven experience. Combining weekly RGT classes with personalized nutrition coaching, the Rev32 All-In program, which is only offered two times per year, helps those who are stuck break free and achieve lasting results with the perfect blend of fitness, nutrition, and accountability. Over the 8 weeks, members will experience 32 RGT workouts, 2 one-on-one nutrition sessions, daily food log review, coaching, and much more. Rev32 All-In first began back in 2010 and has helped thousands of members achieve their goals.

Workout, Play, And Relax At Renaissance ClubSport; OC's one-of-a-kind premium hotel and fitness resort recently got a stunning makeover and keeps the momentum going with exciting incentives to boost your new year spirit. ClubSport is one of Orange County's most prominent gyms, covering 100,000 square feet, and is equipped with strength training machines, treadmills, bikes, instructor-led studio classes, court sports including basketball and pickleball, a 25-yard lap pool, and so much more.

RGT - Rev Group Training classes began on January 1st, 2025

🔹 Drop-In: $30

🔹 1x Per Week: $99

🔹 2x Per Week: $149

🔹 Unlimited: $249

About Renaissance ClubSport:

Renaissance ClubSport is Orange County's premier hotel and fitness resort, providing a unique blend of luxury and wellness that is unlike anywhere else. Featuring 174 beautifully designed rooms and a stunning recent hotel makeover, it serves as an upscale retreat in the heart of Aliso Viejo. With seamless access to Orange County's vibrant attractions, it is an ideal choice for both travelers and locals.

ClubSport, the fitness hub of the resort, is one of the largest health clubs in Orange County, sprawling across an impressive 100,000 square feet. It features a diverse range of state-of-the-art equipment, including strength training machines, treadmills, and bikes, as well as over 95 instructor-led studio classes such as HIIT, yoga, Pilates, and cycling. Fitness enthusiasts can also enjoy basketball and pickleball courts, a 25-yard lap pool, and other amenities that support an active lifestyle. Whether you're seeking a luxurious getaway or a comprehensive fitness experience, Renaissance ClubSport offers the perfect blend of relaxation and vitality in an unmatched setting.

ClubSport is not just a gym, it's a lifestyle. Conveniently located near the 73 toll road and just minutes from the 5 and 405 freeway exits, it's the ideal choice for residents seeking a complete fitness experience. ClubSport is open Monday-Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm, and is available to residents with a membership and hotel guests during their stay. Learn more at

About Leisure Sports:

Leisure Sports designs, develops, owns, and manages distinctive, high-end fitness resorts and hotels that deliver world-class service, contemporary facilities, and innovative sports and fitness programs. Since the 1980s, Leisure Sports has been on a mission to champion active and healthy lifestyles, delivering innovative sports and fitness programs, contemporary facilities, and top-notch service. We design, develop, own, and manage distinctive, high-end fitness resorts. Our properties combine function with aesthetics and practicality with luxury.



