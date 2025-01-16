Justice Arun Mishra Appointed BCCI Ombudsman And Ethics Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Justice Arun Mishra, a former Supreme Court Judge, has been appointed as the new Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

The appointment of Mishra was confirmed when the BCCI website displayed his name in the dual roles. He served as the Supreme Court judge from July 7, 2014 to September 2, 2020 before retiring from the role.

Mishra was then appointed the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 2, 2021 and served in the role till June 1, 2024. Born on September 3, 1955 in Gwalior, Mishra practised as a lawyer from 1978 to 1999, where he specialised in constitutional, civil, industrial, criminal and service matters in the bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He also served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India from 1998 to 1999, becoming the youngest person to be elected to the top role. Mishra was appointed as Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 25, 1999 and appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on November 26, 2010 and held the office till his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on December 14, 2012.

The first-ever Ombudsman of the BCCI was Justice Ajit Prakash Shah, a former Chief Justice of the Delhi and Madras High Courts, who was appointed to the role in 2015. The Supreme Court then appointed its former judge Justice D K Jain as the new BCCI Ombudsman and Ethics Officer in February 2019, as per the new constitution and served in it till 2021. Justice Vineet Saran was then appointed to the BCCI Ombudsman and ethics officer roles in 2022, before Justice Mishra's appointment.