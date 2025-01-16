Public Consulting Group Wins 2025 Campus Forward Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has been selected as one of the winners of RippleMatch's 2025 Campus Forward Awards, which recognize the top early career teams and programs in the U.S. The firm received awards for Excellence in Candidate Experience, Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Excellence in Recruitment Strategies. In particular, PCG was recognized for its in advancing diverse representation and increasing access to opportunity.

"Building a diverse, inclusive, and engaged community is at the heart of our culture," said Tobi Russell, Chief People Officer. "Though we are proud of the efforts undertaken thus far, we are also committed to continuously enhancing our people strategy so that it supports our employees and helps them better serve our clients."

This is the third consecutive year that PCG has ranked in the RippleMatch Campus Forward Awards, which is a testament to the firm's commitment to helping the next generation of talent thrive in the workplace. Over the years, PCG has continued to develop and expand its early career programs, including an annual summer internship program, newly launched neurodiversity internship program, and ongoing partnerships with universities across the country.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the Campus Forward Awards, particularly in the categories of candidate experience, DEI, and recruitment strategies," said Guy Reynolds, Director of Talent Acquisition. "Our team is committed to ensuring that the next generation of talent is not only represented within our firm but also has the resources they need to advance in their careers."

Campus Forward Awards selects winners based on a robust assessment of their candidate experience, innovative recruitment strategies, approach to diversity recruiting, and internship and entry-level programs. To see the full list of winners, click here .

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs more than 2,000 professionals worldwide-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit .

