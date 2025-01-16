Pickleball Kingdom Opening In Hendersonville, TN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Hendersonville location showcases our commitment to bringing premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities nationwide," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "There's no doubt this club will be a premier destination, largely because of our franchisees, Steve and Jaclyn Kilbas."

The Hendersonville facility spans nearly 39,000 square feet and features 12 premium indoor courts, offering a world-class experience for players of all skill levels. In addition to its cutting-edge design, the club includes climate-controlled playing conditions, a mezzanine, a community room, pro shop, and amenities to enhance the overall player experience.

"Opening a Pickleball Kingdom franchise in Hendersonville is a dream come true," said Steven Kilbas, franchisee of the Hendersonville location. "This is the perfect place to celebrate pickleball's spirit of fun, fitness, and camaraderie. I'm eager to create a space where players of all ages can connect, stay active, and grow their love for the game."

The Hendersonville location reflects the ongoing enthusiasm surrounding pickleball's rapid growth across Tennessee. As the sport continues to gain momentum, Pickleball Kingdom remains dedicated to providing unparalleled facilities and opportunities for recreational players and competitive athletes alike.

Looking ahead, Pickleball Kingdom is gearing up for significant growth, with plans to open an additional 10 clubs across the country in the next couple of months, including one in Nashville, TN. This ambitious expansion reflects the company's mission to make pickleball accessible to more communities and to continue fostering the sport's rapid growth.

Pickleball Kingdom's President and CGO, Rob Streett added, "Hendersonville deserves a space where players can enjoy the sport in a comfortable, welcoming environment designed to foster connection and competition, and we're excited to provide that through Steve and Jaclyn's beautiful facility."

Celebrate the Grand Opening

To celebrate the grand opening,

Pickleball Kingdom Hendersonville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, special giveaways, and a raffle on January 18th . The day's festivities will include the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner, free open play from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM , and opportunities to tour the facility and connect with the local pickleball community. Don't miss the excitement and the chance to be part of this landmark occasion.

Membership Opportunities Available

To sign up to become a founding member of Pickleball Kingdom Hendersonville, visit:

Follow Pickleball Kingdom Hendersonville on Social Media

Instagram:



Facebook:

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As

pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit .

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising