Locorr Funds Expands Distribution Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced the expansion of its distribution team with the additions of Ryan Gagnon and Sharad Vasanth. They bring over 25 years of combined experience to LoCorr's distribution team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and Sharad to the team,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds.“Their wealth of services experience, along with the strong relationships they have with advisors in their territories, will undoubtedly bring significant value to both advisors and their clients.”

Gagnon has more than 15 years of financial services experience and is responsible for the distribution of LoCorr's products in Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Before joining LoCorr, Gagnon spent more than a decade with FS Investments as a Regional Sales Director, most recently covering New Jersey and Connecticut. He reports to Kris Jaenicke, Eastern Division Sales Director.

Vasanth joins with 12 years of financial services experience and is responsible for distributing LoCorr's products in Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Previously, he spent five years with BlackRock in the defined contribution market, working with financial advisors, retirement consultants, and plan sponsors in the Pacific Northwest. Prior to that, Vasanth was with New York Life Investments, MainStay Funds. He reports to Michael Stabile, Western Division Sales Director.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit or call 1.888.628.2887.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting . Read it carefully before investing.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

CONTACT: For additional information, contact: Jenny Brookfield, 952-767-6906