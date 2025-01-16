(MENAFN) NATO's new secretary-general, Mark Rutte, has warned European members that they must either significantly increase military spending or start Russian. Speaking at a European Parliament meeting, Rutte emphasized that while two-thirds of members currently meet the bloc's 2014 target of spending 2% of GDP on defense, this is insufficient to protect them from Russia in the long term. He urged lawmakers to either commit to higher defense budgets or adapt to future challenges, suggesting they could "learn Russian" if they fail to act.



Rutte, a former Dutch prime who assumed his role in 2024, has repeatedly called for increased military spending within the alliance. He pointed out that the US accounts for 60% of NATO's military budget and criticized the slow and fragmented nature of Europe’s defense industry. According to Rutte, NATO's military output is far behind Russia’s, with Russia producing weapons and ammunition at a much faster rate. Rutte has also proposed that European nations consider reallocating funds from social services to boost military spending.

