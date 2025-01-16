Genius For Good Conference And Awards Nominations Are Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genius for Good Conf and Awards

Genius for Good and Awards nominations are open for application and attendees, hosted by Ramon Ray, small business expert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Genius for Good Conference & Awards, a groundbreaking two-day event celebrating entrepreneurs who combine profitable business with social impact, will take place March 27-28, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia.href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Produced and hosted by serial entrepreneur Ramon Ray, publisher of ZoneofGenius, this premier event will bring together over 350 senior-level business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, and influencers who are driving positive change through innovation and entrepreneurship."This is more than just a conference – it's a gathering of changemakers who believe in the power of business to create a better future," says Ramon Ray.The event will feature dynamic keynotes, interactive workshops, and panel discussions focused on critical themes including "Profit with Purpose," "Innovation in Action," and "Social Entrepreneurship."The conference culminates in the Genius for Good Awards, recognizing visionary entrepreneurs and companies using their businesses as a force for good. From innovative startups to established brands, the awards will celebrate those successfully balancing commercial success with social impact.Applications are open for nominations for awards. Call for speakers is open for speakers.Session highlights include:- How Profit and Social Good Go Hand in Hand- Building Profitable Brands That Change the World- Strategies for Mission-Driven Business Success- Marketing Social Impact InitiativesGet more details on the event at

