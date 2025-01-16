SBC Unveils Igamingexpert - Its New Brand For Igaming Coverage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SBC has shaken up its portfolio with the launch of iGamingExpert as its new premier news source for international iGaming news. Replacing the CasinoBeats brand, iGaming Expert will provide more extensive coverage and deeper analysis than ever before

The new brand also dovetails better with other media properties in the SBC stable. Such as the industry's only daily podcast iGaming Daily and the payment sector news portal Payment Expert .

The rebrand to iGamingExpert also provided SBC with an opportunity to overhaul the website, ensuring a more user-friendly design. Visitors can now enjoy improved navigation, faster loading times, and better access to the content they are most interested in.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron commented: "The switch to the iGamingExpert branding allows us to underline the service we provide to our customers - news and expertise on the iGaming market.

"It also better aligns with our portfolio, as we already run paymentexpert in the payment sector. The new brand better reflects on our ambitions for the future of the site."

Positioned as a central resource for the global iGaming sector, iGamingExpert

will provide exclusive interviews with industry leaders, breaking news, thorough market insights, and critical regulatory updates for a holistic view of the industry.

New site editor Joe Streeter added: "I'm excited with the new name and look that we are bringing to our audience. After several years editing CasinoBeats, the team are planning to bring even more useful analysis to our readers."

SBC's media division is powered by a team of dedicated journalists who report on industry developments in real time, delivering high-quality content that has earned SBC a reputation for trustworthiness, excellence, and insightful commentary. SBC's media outlets are widely regarded as the go-to source for industry news, with many of them considered the most-read in the sector.

The company operates several digital publications, including SBC News , SBC Americas , SBC Noticias , SBC Noticias Brasil , Canadian Gaming Business , SlotBeats , Payment Expert , Insider Sport , SBC Eurasia , GamblingTV , Lottery Daily and the Player Protection Hub . It also produces the daily industry podcast iGaming Daily, the player protection interview Safe Bet Show and the SBC Leaders podcast .

Also produced by SBC is the quarterly SBC Leaders magazine , biannual Affiliate Leaders magazine and biannual Canadian Gaming Business magazine which is produced for the Canadian gaming industry.

McCarron added: "As part of this strategic evolution, SBC has made the decision to sell the CasinoBeats domain. This change allows us to channel all our energy into shaping iGamingExpert as the definitive platform for comprehensive iGaming coverage."

ABOUT IGAMING EXPERT

iGaming Expert is the new look site providing all the latest igaming industry news from around the globe. From the team that brought you CasinoBeats, iGamingExpert is part of the SBC News Network of sites providing key information to key stakeholders within the online casino sector and beyond.

ABOUT SBC MEDIA

SBC Media is the largest b2b news network in the betting and gaming industry, with over 100 stories posted per day across a major network of 13 news portals. It is part of the SBC Group alongside SBC Events which organises some of the largest international events in the sports, betting and gaming industries, including the flagship SBC Summit in Lisbon.

SOURCE SBC Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED