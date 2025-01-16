Kremlin declares Putin to meet with Iranian leader
Date
1/16/2025 6:21:40 AM
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17 to discuss expanding bilateral relations. The leaders are expected to sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which will cover various areas including trade, investment, transport, logistics, and humanitarian issues, as well as current regional and international matters.
The upcoming talks follow Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia in October for the BRICS Summit, where officials noted that Russian-Iranian relations were strengthening and moving toward a comprehensive strategic partnership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in October that the treaty would deepen cooperation, especially in defense.
The two countries have been working on the partnership agreement since 2022. It was originally set to be signed during the Kazan Summit but was postponed to a bilateral visit for finalization.
MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.