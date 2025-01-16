Kremlin declares Putin to meet with Iranian leader

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir is set to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17 to discuss expanding bilateral relations. The leaders are expected to sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which will cover various areas including trade, investment, transport, logistics, and humanitarian issues, as well as current regional and international matters.



The upcoming talks follow Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia in October for the BRICS Summit, where officials noted that Russian-Iranian relations were strengthening and moving toward a comprehensive strategic partnership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in October that the treaty would deepen cooperation, especially in defense.



The two countries have been working on the partnership agreement since 2022. It was originally set to be signed during the Kazan Summit but was postponed to a bilateral visit for finalization.

