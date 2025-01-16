SINEXCEL Recognized Among Top 10 Global Energy Storage Inverter Suppliers By S&P Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) S&P Global Commodity Insights business spans multiple industries, including energy, chemicals, and metals. SINEXCEL's inclusion in this exclusive list reflects its profound expertise in storage and its growing influence in the global market. As the world increasingly embraces green energy, energy storage has become essential for enhancing power system reliability, optimizing energy use, and supporting energy integration.

Since launching its Energy Storage Micro-grid System product line in 2011, SINEXCEL has focused on delivering modular, reliable, and scalable energy storage solutions. With over 12 GW of installed capacity globally, SINEXCEL supports more than 600 partners across over 60 countries spanning six continents. These achievements highlight the company's commitment to sustainable energy and its dedication to paving the way for clean energy advancements.

In 2024, SINEXCEL continues to innovate by launching the PWS1-160M-H-EX/NA energy storage inverter to meet the diverse needs of the commercial and industrial sectors. This versatile inverter supports multiple voltage specifications and grid standards, ensuring its adaptability in North America, Europe, Australia, and regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. With an IP65-rated enclosure, it is built to perform reliably in extreme weather conditions.

Looking ahead, SINEXCEL is dedicated to promoting innovation, expanding its product portfolio, and broadening its global presence. The company will continue to develop advanced modular energy storage solutions, foster strategic partnerships, and deliver value to customers, shaping a sustainable energy landscape.

About SINEXCEL

Established in 2007, SINEXCEL has been a leading service provider in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. As a trusted partner of industry giants like Shell and BP, SINEXCEL is well-positioned for continued global success, driving energy freedom and cultivating a cleaner, greener future.

Media Contact

Melody Yu, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL