St Lucia’S Main Hospital Continues To Struggle With Overcrowding

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Following last month's advisory by the Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH) of the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC), to "overcrowding and resultant increased waiting times being experienced in the Accident and Emergency Department (AED)," and that"Members of the public are therefore advised that if their medical complaint is neither serious nor life-threatening , they should seek options for care other than the Accident and Emergency Department where they can receive the appropriate treatment," the ministry of health (MOH) in a press release January 15, 2025 , further admitted that MHMC, "has experienced a significant increase in patient admissions over the past few we eks . "

Concerning this, MHMC is implementing key measures to address overcrowding at Owen King EU Hospital reads the MOH press release:

“ This surge has resulted in unprecedented overcrowding, with the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) and medical wards currently operating at full capacity. As a result, the hospital is facing a shortage of available beds, leading to some patients having to remain seated in chairs for extended periods, with some waiting times exceeding 48 hours. ”

Nothing is new here, except for a reversal of language to the December 2024 advisory:

“ Over the past 12 months” recites the“OKEUH/ MHMC public advisory, there has been a steady increase in patients with serious illnesses requiring admission to the hospital creating a severe shortage of inpatient beds. There are more than 50 admitted patients in the department currently. All the existing wards at the hospital are at full capacity and patients requiring admission must now be managed within the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) for extended periods before they can be transferred to a ward. ”

Moreover, the MOH outlined management inefficiencies and the structural dilemma of the healthcare care system, as recognised, however lacking the ability beyond apologies to patients, said:

“ The management of MHMC recognizes the difficulties faced by patients and their loved ones during this challenging period. Additionally, the situation has placed immense strain on healthcare staff as they work tirelessly to provide optimal care under these demanding conditions, ” adding: “ Despite the current challenges, MHMC remains committed to delivering the highest standard of care with the available resources. ”

Response to the ongoing overcrowding and decision-makers failures

“In response to the ongoing overcrowding, the following strategic measures have been implemented to improve patient management and enhance the overall healthcare experience:



Continuous Monitoring of Patient Flow : Ensuring that patient movement within the A&E and wards is closely tracked to optimize space and resources.

Real-Time Updates on Overcrowding and Wait Times: Providing timely information to the public regarding the status of the Accident and Emergency Department.

Streamlining Patient Discharges: Facilitating early but safe discharges to improve bed availability and reduce congestion.

Bed Expansion at the National Mental Wellness Centre: Creating additional capacity by accommodating 25 more admitted patients.

Recommissioning of the Secondary Care Hospital: This initiative will create space for an additional 12 admitted patients. Construction of a Fifth Wing: The hospital is accelerating the construction of a new wing to increase long-term capacity.

In addition to the“strategic measures” above the MOH rehearsed the last advisory urging the public“ to utilize alternative healthcare options for non-urgent medical needs .” The bandage measure continued:“ These include polyclinics with extended operating hours, wellness centers, and private physicians. This will help reduce pressure on the Accident and Emergency Department and allow staff to focus on patients requiring urgent and emergency care .”

The intercession of the MOH to ostensibly rehash non-solutions to a comatose healthcare system in Saint Lucia suggests that self-diagnosis and medication are not unsurprising.

The recommendations for alternative healthcare facilities for minor health-related conditions are as ludicrous, considering the non-availability of basic treatment, staffing requirements, supplies and medication. Notwithstanding the elderly, over 80, are subject to pay despite the so-called Universal Health Care, (UHC ).

There is also the concern of a consulting physician that“we have a sick population,” and notwithstanding the“construction of a fifth wing – the hospital is accelerating the construction of a new wing to increase long-term capacity,” the expected commissioning of St Jude hospital and that“infrastructure development remains a key pillar of the ministry's strategy,” according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sharon Belmar-George, alleviating pressure and enhancing access to healthcare for all Saint Lucia's, escapes the critical need to prioritize primary healthcare services, health care management and policy formulation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Belmar-George ' 2025 priorities ', explains:“ Ministry of health reposts significant gains in 2024 health initiatives .”

Considering a comatose health system, the maxim for that reason is undeniable that Saint Lucia has returned to the competence of 'Bush Doctors ' – meanwhile “progress of the SMART health facilities initiative, which will see upgrades to eight wellness centers in 2025, ensuring improved service delivery and access to healthcare across Saint Lucia , ” said CMO Dr Belmar-George.

St Lucia's main hospital continues to struggle with overcrowding