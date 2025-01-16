Taliban To Ban Tiktok And Pubg Apps In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) is going to ban TikTok and applications in Afghanistan within next 3 months times, the of announced on Saturday.

The Ministry of Telecommunication in a meeting with the representatives of the security sector and a representative from the Sharia law enforcement administration has decided to ban both TikTok and Pubg applications in Afghanistan within a 90 days period of time.

According to the decision made in the meeting, TikTok must be banned within a month time from now and Pubg should be banned within next 90 days.

The decision has been shared with the telecommunication and internet service providers across the country to implement it within the announced schedule.

Afghanistan is the 3rd country after Pakistan and India that is going to ban Pubg, a popular gaming application.

Pubg is a battleground online gaming application with the most players around the world among the children and teenagers.

Studies and surveys indicated that most users of TikToks are girls and most users of Pubg are boys.

The usage of Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications that will break any internet rule will be a real challenge for the implementation of this decision. VPNs breaks any internet rule and allow the users to browse prohibited links and websites.

