RAFFLES SENTOSA SINGAPORE OPENS FOR BOOKING ENQUIRIES

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai, January 15, 2025: Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country’s first all-villa property, is excited to announce it is now taking enquiries for bookings, including stays, weddings and events, and spa and dining experiences. Slated to open on March 1, 2025, the hotel represents an exciting new chapter for the storied Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887 with the debut of Raffles Singapore.



Nestled within 100,000 square metres of tropical greenery on Singapore’s Sentosa island, the first GSTC-certified island destination in Asia, the resort is an easy 15-minute drive from Singapore’s Central Business District. Perched on a hilltop and surrounded by lush gardens, Raffles Sentosa Singapore will offer guests a secluded natural setting.



“Raffles Sentosa Singapore will be an enchanting sanctuary, where nature, heritage, and wellness come together with the legendary traditions and world-class hospitality of the Raffles brand to create truly unforgettable experiences,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, Cluster General Manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. “The resort will also offer the perfect setting for private retreats, family gatherings, and celebrating significant milestones.”



Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, Raffles Sentosa Singapore will feature 62 villas, ranging from 210 sq metres for a one-bedroom pool villa to 650 sq metres for the four-bedroom Royal Villa. Every villa includes a private pool and outdoor terrace, while expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of the lush landscaping. Guests of the resort will also enjoy the legendary Raffles Butler service, ensuring their every need is met.

With a strong focus on wellbeing, the spa at Raffles Sentosa Singapore, set in a converted heritage landmark with 13 treatment rooms, will offer experiences steeped in holistic wellness. The resort will also be a magnificent new venue for weddings and events, with two state-of-the-art ballrooms, the largest of which can accommodate up to 400 guests.

Creating a new destination for dining in the city, Raffles Sentosa Singapore will offer five exceptional restaurants and lounges showcasing a diverse array of global cuisines. At the resort’s signature Empire Grill, guests can savour authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist, while Royal China will feature refined Cantonese cuisine, and a distinctive Japanese omakase journey awaits diners at Hashida. The signature Raffles Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed in the elegant and welcoming Raffles Room. In a nod to the speakeasies of the past, Chairman’s Room offers a refined selection of whiskies, cognacs, and fine wines and champagnes by the glass in a setting featuring plush sofas. Alternatively, guests may opt to dine al fresco by their private villa pool, in the resort’s lush gardens, or on a secluded stretch of Tanjong Beach, directly accessible from the resort.





