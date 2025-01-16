Synthetic Rope Market Insights And Growth Opportunities In 2025: An Extensive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synthetic Rope Insights

Synthetic ropes are expected to witness significant adoption rate on account of its growing application in oil & extraction activities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published an insightful report, titled "Synthetic Rope Market by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon, Polyethylene, and Specialty Fibers) and End Use (Marine & Fishing, Oil & Gas, Sports & Leisure, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025."According to the report, the global synthetic rope market generated $1.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $2.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers and OpportunitiesGrowth Drivers:- Increased demand for fish products.- Expansion of seaborne trade and larger cargo sizes.Challenges:- Volatility in raw material prices.Opportunities:- Advancements in synthetic rope manufacturing technology.Key Market InsightsRaw Material TrendsSpecialty Fibers:- Dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of the share.- Favored for its robust properties such as thermal conductivity, chemical resistance, and durability.Polyester:- Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% through 2025.- Offers superior resistance to UV rays and heat, rivaling nylon in performance.The report also explores the roles of polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene in the market.End-Use Industry InsightsConstruction:- Accounted for approximately 40% of the market in 2017.- Continues to lead due to rising urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies.Marine & Fishing:- Projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.2%.- Driven by increased aquaculture production and global fishing activities.- Other notable segments include oil & gas, sports & leisure, and others.Regional HighlightsEurope:- Forecasted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 7.1%.- Growth attributed to increased usage of synthetic ropes in key countries like France, Germany, and the UK.North America:- Held the largest market share in 2017, comprising over one-third of the global market.- Growth driven by rising oil & gas production and exploration activities.- Other regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Key Players in the MarketProminent companies profiled in the report include:- Actuant Corporation- Atlantic Braids Ltd- Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group- Bexco NV-SA- English Braids Ltd- Responsive Industries Ltd- Southern Ropes- Teufelberger- Touwfabriek Langman B.V.- Wireco WorldGroupInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

