Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,480 Over Past Day

By January 16, 2025, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in manpower since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 814,150, including 1,480 occupiers eliminated over the past day.

Also, by January 16, the Ukrainian defenders have destroyed: 9,791 (+11) tanks, 20,368 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 22,015 (+40) artillery systems, 1,262 (unchanged) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,046 (unchanged) air defense systems, 369 (unchanged) aircraft, 331 (unchanged) helicopters, 22,503 (+120) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,049 (+31) cruise missiles, 28 (unchanged) warships/boats, one (unchanged) submarine, 34,132 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,697 (+1) specialized military equipment.

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on January 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had engaged in 118 combat clashes with the Russian invaders, with more than one-third of the encounters occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.