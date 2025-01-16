F2D Medical Introduces Thermodiag at Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) United Arab Emirates – 15th January 2025 : The renowned French company F2D Medical announces its participation at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s premier healthcare event. From January 27 to 30, 2025, healthcare professionals and visitors are invited to discover Thermodiag, an innovative breakthrough in medical monitoring, at Zaabeel Hall 2, Stand Z2D10. This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with F2D Medical experts supported by its exclusive distributor DATAVITALIS, and explore how their advanced technology is redefining patient care.

A Major Breakthrough in Medical Monitoring

Body temperature measurement is a vital parameter for diagnosing and monitoring patients. It provides critical insights into health conditions, especially in the early detection of infections. However, existing solutions have limitations: invasive devices are not suitable for routine clinical use, and non-invasive methods often lack precision. Addressing these challenges, F2D Medical developed Thermodiag, a groundbreaking non-invasive medical device. This innovative armband represents the forefront of preventive and personalized healthcare.

Thermodiag: The Culmination of 5 Years of R&D and a Patented Medical Innovation

Thermodiag, the result of five years of research and development and supported by three clinical studies, is a revolutionary, patented non-invasive thermometry technology developed by F2D Medical.

Designed as an armband, this device is a game-changer for hospitals and healthcare professionals. Thermodiag enables non-invasive, highly precise measurement of core body temperature, providing critical insights into a patient’s health and improving medical response in cases of infection.

To date, no other device on the market offers this unique combination: a non-invasive approach, continuous core temperature monitoring, and an exceptional precision level of 0.2°C.

A Proven and Reliable Non-Invasive Technology

Unlike invasive temperature monitoring tools, Thermodiag offers continuous and highly accurate core temperature measurements without discomfort. This makes it ideal for aiding in the diagnosis and management of sepsis—a condition responsible for 20% of global deaths—as well as for preventing and monitoring infections.

The device has demonstrated its efficacy in various healthcare settings, including surgical units, intensive care, internal medicine, and oncology. With just over 400 patients to date, the product has demonstrated its full performance in measurement accuracy and comfort, ensuring minimal impact on both patients during use and healthcare staff during setup.

Applications: Post-Operative Care, Oncology, Sepsis, and More

Thermodiag is versatile and can be used in hospitals, clinics, or at home for post-hospitalization monitoring. It assists physicians in diagnosing and monitoring fragile patients, whether during chemotherapy, in post-operative recovery, or in continuous care and intensive units. The device also tracks antibiotic efficacy and detects early signs of infection, potentially preventing complications or sepsis.

Tailored to the Middle Eastern Market

The Middle East is a strategic hub for healthcare innovation, with an increasing demand for advanced technologies that address public health challenges. Thermodiag perfectly aligns with this vision by offering a unique solution for early diagnosis, infection monitoring, and patient management. Its non-invasive design and precision make it an ideal tool for local healthcare facilities, particularly in critical areas such as intensive care, oncology, and post-operative care.

Why Choose F2D Medical?

F2D Medical is a French innovative company dedicated to developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions. Thermodiag, the result of five years of intensive research and development and three years of clinical studies exemplifies this commitment by redefining standards in core temperature monitoring.

Exclusive Presentation at Arab Health 2025

F2D Medical and its exclusive regional partner, DATAVITALIS, will welcome healthcare professionals to experience the revolutionary Thermodiag device firsthand.





MENAFN16012025005138011668ID1109096123