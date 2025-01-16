(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 15th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,620 Lowest price per share (pence): 674.00 Highest price per share (pence): 687.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 680.2731

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 680.2731 11,620 674.00 687.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 15 January 2025 08:08:30 44 675.00 XLON 00318540836TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:08:30 143 675.00 XLON 00318540835TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:12:36 123 674.00 XLON 00318542341TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:15:57 123 674.00 XLON 00318543131TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:21:43 134 679.00 XLON 00318544092TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:23:24 126 678.00 XLON 00318544375TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:27 133 682.00 XLON 00318547486TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:27 133 682.00 XLON 00318547485TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:27 95 682.00 XLON 00318547484TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:27 39 682.00 XLON 00318547483TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:46 91 680.00 XLON 00318547531TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:41:46 33 680.00 XLON 00318547530TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:50:56 65 679.00 XLON 00318548838TRLO1 15 January 2025 08:50:56 69 679.00 XLON 00318548837TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:01:10 133 678.00 XLON 00318550363TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:06:43 134 677.00 XLON 00318551191TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:30:57 1 676.00 XLON 00318554755TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:30:57 11 676.00 XLON 00318554754TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:30:57 1 676.00 XLON 00318554753TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:30:57 18 676.00 XLON 00318554752TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:30:57 238 676.00 XLON 00318554751TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:33:14 253 680.00 XLON 00318555029TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:36:52 127 679.00 XLON 00318555848TRLO1 15 January 2025 09:46:50 124 678.00 XLON 00318558028TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:05:03 124 679.00 XLON 00318560369TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:05:03 124 679.00 XLON 00318560368TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:05:03 126 678.00 XLON 00318560370TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:05:04 126 678.00 XLON 00318560371TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:40:50 24 677.00 XLON 00318561771TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:40:50 107 677.00 XLON 00318561770TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 56 676.00 XLON 00318561993TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 67 676.00 XLON 00318561992TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 124 676.00 XLON 00318561991TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 87 676.00 XLON 00318561990TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 37 676.00 XLON 00318561989TRLO1 15 January 2025 10:47:25 127 676.00 XLON 00318561994TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:26:24 519 676.00 XLON 00318563206TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:29:59 127 675.00 XLON 00318563276TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:29:59 127 675.00 XLON 00318563275TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:29:59 128 675.00 XLON 00318563274TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:41:08 125 675.00 XLON 00318563586TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:41:08 252 675.00 XLON 00318563585TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:57:35 300 679.00 XLON 00318564416TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:57:35 125 679.00 XLON 00318564418TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:57:35 73 679.00 XLON 00318564417TRLO1 15 January 2025 11:59:49 129 680.00 XLON 00318564492TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:00:23 134 680.00 XLON 00318564528TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:01:38 133 681.00 XLON 00318564588TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:07:56 136 682.00 XLON 00318564791TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:11:00 136 680.00 XLON 00318564920TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:34:33 261 682.00 XLON 00318565602TRLO1 15 January 2025 12:55:36 382 685.00 XLON 00318566197TRLO1 15 January 2025 13:18:51 59 683.00 XLON 00318566802TRLO1 15 January 2025 13:18:51 204 683.00 XLON 00318566801TRLO1 15 January 2025 13:41:02 264 687.00 XLON 00318567997TRLO1 15 January 2025 13:48:25 269 685.00 XLON 00318568378TRLO1 15 January 2025 13:48:53 127 683.00 XLON 00318568404TRLO1 15 January 2025 14:04:46 258 682.00 XLON 00318569443TRLO1 15 January 2025 14:11:15 133 681.00 XLON 00318569934TRLO1 15 January 2025 14:17:12 124 681.00 XLON 00318570349TRLO1 15 January 2025 14:34:52 260 680.00 XLON 00318572244TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:05:47 398 683.00 XLON 00318574739TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:05:47 132 683.00 XLON 00318574740TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:26:03 129 682.00 XLON 00318575870TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:26:03 129 682.00 XLON 00318575869TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:26:03 130 682.00 XLON 00318575868TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:30:13 132 681.00 XLON 00318576116TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:30:13 133 681.00 XLON 00318576115TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:35:03 135 680.00 XLON 00318576237TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:35:03 135 680.00 XLON 00318576236TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:37:42 124 682.00 XLON 00318576405TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:47:43 252 682.00 XLON 00318576872TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:47:43 118 682.00 XLON 00318576871TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:50:18 135 683.00 XLON 00318576971TRLO1 15 January 2025 15:55:32 126 684.00 XLON 00318577197TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:00:08 127 684.00 XLON 00318577375TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:01:08 127 684.00 XLON 00318577415TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:02:54 127 684.00 XLON 00318577495TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:10:46 48 684.00 XLON 00318577945TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:12:13 126 684.00 XLON 00318578062TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:15:00 126 684.00 XLON 00318578201TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:16:44 126 684.00 XLON 00318578293TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:18:23 127 684.00 XLON 00318578396TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:19:25 47 684.00 XLON 00318578456TRLO1 15 January 2025 16:19:50 126 684.00 XLON 00318578467TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970