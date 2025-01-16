Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 3.47 Per Liter
The federal government has raised petroleum prices, increasing petrol by Rs. 3.47 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs. 2.61 per liter.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the new prices set petrol at Rs. 256.13 per liter, up from Rs. 252.66, while high-speed diesel now costs Rs. 260.95 per liter. The revised rates took effect from midnight and will remain in place for the next 15 days.
The hike in petrol prices has sparked a wave of concern among the public. They say they are already grappling with inflation and unemployment and fear that the increase in petroleum prices will further escalate the cost of living.
