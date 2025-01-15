(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Target have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On November 20, 2024, Target reported well below Wall Street's expectations, which the big retail chain blamed on slower-than-expected demand. Target executives cited continued weakness in discretionary sales, which include things like apparel and consumer electronics, as well as costs tied to the short-lived ports strike. Following this news of the earnings downfall, Target's shares dropped 15% in premarket trading due to the announcement.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Target, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

