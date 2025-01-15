UN Orgs Welcome Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Various United Nations organizations welcomed on Wednesday the ceasefire announcement in Gaza, urging all parties to respect the agreement and work toward achieving a lasting peace that ensures the protection of civilians and alleviates their suffering.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement issued from Geneva expressed its support for the agreement calling for a safe and dignified return of displaced families and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza particularly in the northern areas threatened by famine.

The organization confirmed its readiness to provide urgent humanitarian assistance in collaboration with its partners.

IOM announced the preparation of approximately 4 million units of shelter water sanitation and hygiene supplies ready to be transported from Jordan and Egypt to the most affected populations in Gaza.

In a post on his official account on (X) the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus described the ceasefire agreement as "a promising development".

He added "Peace is the best medicine! We hope all parties will respect the deal and work towards lasting peace. Health needs in Gaza remain enormous and WHO stands ready to scale up its support, alongside partners."

The UN organizations called on all parties to respect the deal and work towards lasting peace. (end)

