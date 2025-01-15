Wildfire-Ravaged Communities In California Receive Support From Local Lions Through $100K+ Lions Clubs International Foundation Grant Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires continue to sweep through the Los Angeles area, causing injuries, fatalities, and widespread destruction to homes and businesses, Lions in the region are stepping up to assist those in need. With more than $100,000 in Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) grant funding, they are expanding their efforts to provide critical support and resources to affected communities.

LCIF Emergency Grant funding was quickly awarded to the Lions in the affected communities, who are using the funds to meet immediate needs, including emergency food packs, water bottles, power cords, hygiene kits, blankets and face masks, as well school supplies for children. LCIF also approved a $100,000 Major Catastrophe grant to enable Lions in the region to help provide longer-term relief as the fires continue to rage, fueled by high winds and extremely dry weather.

"It is devastating to watch this disaster continue to unfold, and Lions and LCIF are committed to help the people in the region during this time of extreme need," said LCIF Chairperson Dr. Patti Hill. "We also know that the need will continue long after the flames are out. Since Lions live and work in these communities, we will be there to support victims as long as they need us."

LCIF Disaster Relief grants are designed to support Lions-led relief efforts during the various stages of disaster relief operations. Lions are key figures in their communities and play a vital role in this process. They are responsible for assessing the needs in their district to maximize their relief efforts. LCIF grants enable Lions volunteers to have a greater impact in the communities where they live and serve.

"LCIF is committed to supporting recovery efforts from natural disasters worldwide, providing grant funding when and where it is needed," Hill said.

To support Lions in their efforts to help victims of the fires and natural disasters yet to come, visit lionsclubs/donate or contact your local Lions club.

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the global foundation supporting the 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International through grant funds that expand their compassionate works and empower their service at home and around the world. Since its founding in 1968, LCIF has awarded more than 20,000 grants totaling nearly US$1.3 billion. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally.

Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs/lcif or donate to LCIF at lionsclubs/donate.

