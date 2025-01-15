Brazil’S Service Sector Propels Economy To 3.5% Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's service sector drove the country's economic growth to an impressive 3.5% in 2024, surpassing expectations. The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that the sector grew by 3.2% from January to October 2024.



This represents an increase compared to the same period in 2023. This robust performance pushed services 17.8% above pre-pandemic levels, highlighting its resilience and adaptability.



The service sector, accounting for 57% of Brazil 's economic activity, emerged as a key contributor to the nation's GDP. Transportation, storage, and postal services stood out with a 4.1% increase in October alone.



Air transport led the growth with a remarkable 27.1% monthly increase, aligning with an 11.4% drop in airfare prices. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth for the service sector, an unprecedented feat since the survey began in 2012.



The sector rebounded strongly after a 7.8% decline in 2020 due to the pandemic, with increases of 10.9% in 2021, 8.3% in 2022, and 2.9% in 2023. Economists attribute this sustained growth to a buoyant job market and rising household incomes.





Service Sector Drives Economic Growth

Consumer confidence remains high despite inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, fueling demand for services. The services provided to families segment has been particularly consistent throughout 2024, maintaining elevated levels.



Looking ahead, experts anticipate continued growth in the service sector , projecting a strong finish to the year. Some moderation is expected in 2025 due to tighter monetary conditions and reduced fiscal stimulus.



However, the sector's momentum is likely to persist in the short term. This robust performance in services significantly contributes to Brazil's overall economic growth.



The sector's resilience and adaptability provide a solid foundation for sustained growth and economic stability in the coming years, making it a key area to watch for investors and policymakers alike.

