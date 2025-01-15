Zelensky Meets With Duda In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The meeting is taking place in a wide format with the participation of Ukrainian and Polish ministers.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in Poland on January 15. He has already met with Prime Donald Tusk, after which they held a press conference.

This is Zelensky's third visit to Warsaw since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The previous two took place in April 2023 and July last year.

First photo: @prezydentpl