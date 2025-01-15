عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Meets With Duda In Warsaw

Zelensky Meets With Duda In Warsaw


1/15/2025 3:08:53 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The meeting is taking place in a wide format with the participation of Ukrainian and Polish ministers.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in Poland on January 15. He has already met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after which they held a press conference.


Zelensky Meets With Duda In Warsaw Image

Read also: Zelensky on talks with Trump: Our teams already working on format of meetin

This is Zelensky's third visit to Warsaw since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The previous two took place in April 2023 and July last year.

First photo: @prezydentpl

MENAFN15012025000193011044ID1109095082


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search