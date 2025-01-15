Poland Wants To Be Present At Ukraine Peace Talks Table Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasized that Ukraine must be a mandatory participant in any peace negotiations with Russia. He also proposed including Poland in such discussions as a country that consistently supports Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Duda made these remarks during a joint press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The Polish President stated that during his discussions with the head of the Ukrainian state, the topic of potential peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was also addressed.

"Regarding potential peace negotiations, I assured President Zelensky that at every forum where I speak, I insist that Ukraine must be present at the negotiating table. No peace talks should be conducted without Ukraine's participation; Ukraine must always be represented. I also asked the President to consider the possibility of demanding Poland's presence at such negotiations as a country that has supported and continues to support Ukraine," Duda said.

He added that the interests of both countries align in this regard, as Poland wants Ukraine to exist as an independent state where the Ukrainian people can determine their own destiny.

Duda also highlighted the shared interests between Poland and Ukraine, emphasizing that Poland supports Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on January 15. This marks his third visit to Warsaw since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with previous visits occurring in April 2023 and July 2024.