Duda Insisting On Inviting Ukraine To NATO Now

Polish President Andrzej Duda advocates for extending an invitation to Ukraine to join immediately, emphasizing that this would be the first step toward ensuring tangible security guarantees.

Duda made this statement during a joint press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Duda highlighted that full NATO membership, along with the guarantees provided by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, represents the strongest security assurance for Ukraine.

“Of course, we understand that Ukraine's full membership in NATO is only possible after the cessation of hostilities... But since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, I have been persistently calling on NATO countries to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership. This would be the first step toward providing real security guarantees by the nations of the North Atlantic Alliance,” Duda emphasized.

The Polish President noted that he raises this issue at every NATO meeting. He expressed optimism, saying that more and more NATO leaders are inclined to support inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

Duda also mentioned discussing with President Zelensky the possibility of a ceasefire and potential measures NATO countries could take to enhance Ukraine's internal and external security.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on January 15. This is his third visit to Warsaw since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, following visits in April 2023 and July 2024.