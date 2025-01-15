Azov Brigade Captures 23 Russian Soldiers On Toretsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Toretsk front, fighters from Ukraine's Azov Brigade captured 23 Russian invaders.

The National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

“Some surrendered voluntarily, others were found in basements, and some were captured during assaults. These of the Russian were fortunate to survive,” the National Guard stated.

All prisoners were taken into custody by the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov during combat operations in the Toretsk section of the front. The captives are reported to be in satisfactory condition and are being held in proper conditions.

The National Guard emphasized that the Russian prisoners will be handed over to the appropriate authorities.“We hope they will soon be exchanged for captured Ukrainian defenders,” they added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, Ukraine successfully secured the release of 25 military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.