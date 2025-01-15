Confident XRP Fuels Crypto Optimism
1/15/2025 2:13:30 PM
The Cryptocurrency market has gained 3% in the last 24 hours to reach the $3.40 trillion level, which has been the centre of the range for the last four weeks. This was a key resistance level at the end of December. Further market movement will be an important sentiment indicator, but we will have to wait until the US inflation data is released.
