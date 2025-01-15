QCAA Hosts ATRP Working Group Meeting
Date
1/15/2025 2:05:47 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) hosted a two-day meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Air transport Regulation Panel (ATRP) working group, with the participation of representatives from 17 ICAO member countries, international organizations, senior officials, and experts in the field of air transport, alongside specialists and experts from QCAA's Department of Air Transportation.
The meeting focused on issues related to the liberalization of international air transport and various economic regulatory matters, such as market access, as well as airline ownership and control.
The ATRP is a technical committee established to assist ICAO in developing, updating, and enhancing regulatory policies for international air transport.
MENAFN15012025000067011011ID1109094658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.