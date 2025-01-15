First Student And El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Deploy New Fleet Of Electric School Buses

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools, in partnership with leader First Student, has become the first school district in Missouri, and one of only a few in the country, to transition its entire fleet of regular education bus routes to electric. Today, the district and company held an event to mark the successful deployment of 13 electric school buses (ESBs), which will provide a cleaner, quieter and safer ride for hundreds of students.

"With zero emissions, improved air quality and reduced noise pollution, the deployment of these electric school buses will have an immediate, positive impact on the community," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews. "We appreciate the partnership from

El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools

to enhance the bus-riding experience for students. As more districts recognize the long-term benefits of electric school buses, First Student is proud to be leading the charge toward a more sustainable future by embracing this cutting-edge transportation solution."

The electric school buses are a first for El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools. The ESBs will replace 13 diesel buses in the district's fleet and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 700,000 pounds each year.

"The transition to electric school buses demonstrates our commitment to sustainable initiatives and support for innovative technologies," said El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Superintendent Brad Steward. "These electric school buses will benefit the well-being of our students and the community, setting a positive example for future generations. We are excited to work with First Student on our shared goal of greener, safer and more efficient transportation for our families."

Funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program covered the cost of the electric school buses and charging stations. First Student has secured enough funding from the program to deploy around 1,200 ESBs for school districts across the United States.

First Student has committed to transitioning 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric by 2035 to improve the health and well-being of even more students and communities. The company currently operates more than 400 electric school buses throughout North America and is close to marking 5 million miles of service with ESBs, expanding its industry-leading position.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in

North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc .