How Innovations In Gut Health Can Help Treat Global Hunger

(MENAFN- 3BL) Advancements in gut microbiome research could strengthen existing hunger treatments and prevent malnutrition relapse

Originally published in Think Global Health.

Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is the leading cause of death among children around the world-a crisis driven by climate change, armed conflicts, and widening inequality. Today, some 30 million children face SAM. Without treatment, a malnourished child is 11 times more likely to die than one who is healthy.

Researchers are working toward a better understanding of the connection between nutrition and gut health that would help in more effectively treating and preventing hunger-related deaths. Gut health is critical to overall well-being: An imbalance in bacteria can have negative impacts on the digestive, immune, and nervous systems. Recent research reveals that children who initially recover from SAM but later relapse are more likely to be suffering from a poor gut microbiome. Given this insight, scientists are presented with exciting new possibilities: What if they could influence the gut to help restore a healthy balance of bacteria and prevent relapse?

Heather Stobaugh is a senior research and learning specialist at Action Against Hunger.

