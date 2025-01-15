VIDESK BETS ON GROWTH IN THE UNITED STATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To achieve this milestone, Videsk has the backing of prestigious acceleration programs and the support of California-based fund Devlabs. Founded in 2019 by Andrés Leiva Loyola and Matías López Díaz, the startup developed software that allows businesses to connect digitally with customers via real people-no downloads or installations required-delivering implementations in just minutes.

Videsk has also integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data collection, supporting sales processes and replacing traditional chatbots.

This approach has positioned Videsk as a key player in the technology sector, dedicated to humanizing the digital world. The company reinforced this strategy by participating in the Founder Residency program at The Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Boston, a globally recognized accelerator that concluded earlier this year. Through this program, Videsk collaborated with researchers to develop AI-based functionalities, preparing to compete in the demanding U.S. tech market.

In addition, Videsk was selected to join Imagine Global, a soft-landing program designed to help startups successfully enter the U.S. market. Through Imagine Global, Videsk's founders gained access to critical resources and key contacts, aiding their integration into North America's tech ecosystem.

As part of this ambitious expansion strategy, Videsk also conducted a strategic networking tour in Silicon Valley, in partnership with Imagine Global and Devlabs. This visit allowed the company to connect with key industry players, explore collaboration opportunities, and showcase its technology to investors and potential clients in one of the world's top hubs for technological innovation.

"We're thrilled about the opportunities and support provided by programs like The Roux Institute and Imagine Global, as well as the ongoing backing of the Devlabs team. These initiatives enable us to strengthen our commercial expansion strategy and product development, helping us advance rapidly in our mission to humanize the digital world and enhance customer experiences globally," said Andrés Leiva, CEO of Videsk.

ABOUT VIDESK

Videsk is a plug-and-play video contact center that facilitates face-to-face communication between businesses and customers in just two clicks-no downloads or prior installations required. This interaction takes place directly from the company's website, app, or kiosk and is designed for online sales assistance and customer service. It also allows businesses to manage service requests, contact forms, and teams while providing customizable metrics, surveys, and unlimited integrations.

