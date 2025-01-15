Dogginstix® Offers Bulk Bully Sticks For Dogs Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florida-based pet treat company offers all-natural, long-lasting bully sticks in bulk for dogs, prioritizing quality ingredients and benefits.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix® , a leading provider of natural pet treats based in Wellington, Florida, offers bulk bully sticks for dogs of all sizes . These high-quality, long-lasting chews are made from carefully sourced ingredients and offer many benefits for canine dental health and overall well-being.

"At Dogginstix®, we're passionate about providing pet owners with wholesome, delicious treats that support their furry friends' health," said Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Our bully sticks are crafted with care, using only natural ingredients and innovative production techniques to ensure the highest quality and palatability."

Dogginstix® bully sticks, also known as pizzle sticks, are single-ingredient chews made from high-protein beef. Free from artificial preservatives and additives, these treats are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients that promote dental hygiene and provide long-lasting enjoyment for dogs.

Dogginstix® provides a variety of bully stick options, ensuring a perfect fit for dogs with varying needs:

.Standard Bully Sticks: Ideal for most dogs.

.Thin Bully Sticks: Perfect for smaller breeds and puppies.

.Jumbo Bully Sticks: Great for dogs with powerful jaws.

.Monster Bully Sticks: Designed for large breeds and avid chewers.

Each chew is handcrafted with care, ensuring consistent quality, and crafted without artificial additives, fillers, or preservatives.

Dogginstix® bully sticks stand out due to their commitment to:

.Natural Ingredients: Free from artificial preservatives or additives.

.Long-Lasting Enjoyment: Keeps dogs occupied while promoting chewing satisfaction.

.Dental Benefits: Helps reduce plaque and tartar for improved oral hygiene.

.Safety and Digestibility: A safer alternative to rawhide.

Pet store owners and dog daycares can take advantage of Dogginstix® wholesale bully sticks, ensuring a consistent supply of premium chews at competitive prices. The company's commitment to quality extends beyond its products, with a focus on exceptional customer service and a satisfaction guarantee.

"We understand the trust pet owners place in us, and we strive to exceed their expectations," KARAGOZ added. "Our knowledgeable team is always ready to assist customers, whether it's answering product inquiries or providing recommendations tailored to their pets' unique needs."

Here are some of the things that set Dogginstix® apart from the competition:

.The company uses only natural and wholesome ingredients.

.The treats are handcrafted with love and care.

.The company offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

.Dogginstix® offers free shipping on all orders.

Dogginstix® offers a straightforward return policy. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can return it for a full refund. To be eligible for a return, the product must be unopened and in its original packaging. You must also request a return within 7 days of delivery.

Dogginstix® is committed to providing exceptional customer service. The company's knowledgeable team is available Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM EST, to assist with any inquiries or concerns and to help find the perfect dog treats.

For more information about Dogginstix® and pet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

###

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (pages/about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

Contact:

11586 Pierson Rd, Suite L6

Wellington, FL 33414

United States

+1 2526558882

Notes to Editors:

.For high-resolution images of the new odor-free beef feet treats, please contact our press office.

.Interviews with Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®, can be arranged upon request.

.Additional information on the nutritional benefits of grass-fed beef for dogs is available upon request.

.Dogginstix® adheres to strict quality control measures in all aspects of production and packaging.

.The company's full range of products and detailed nutritional information can be found on their website.

End of Press Release.

Ahmet KARAGOZ

Dogginstix®

+1 252-655-8882

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.