PASHA Holding Hosts Inspiring Panel On Women In Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Moderated by the Head of PR and Communications of PASHA Holding, Aytaj Mukhtarzada, the panel featured inspiring leaders, such as Khayala Eylazova - EMEA Consulting, Operations Transformation, and UN Women UK Partnership & Philanthropy Board Member, Khayala Naghiyeva - CEO of Clean Invest LLC and CFO of AGEC, and Hina Saifi - UNICEF India & YuWaah Youth Climate Leader.

The discussion explored the opportunities and challenges women encounter in sustainability leadership, emphasizing the transformative impact of gender diversity in creating a greener, more inclusive future.

