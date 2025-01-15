PASHA Holding Hosts Inspiring Panel On Women In Sustainability
Moderated by the Head of PR and Communications of PASHA Holding, Aytaj Mukhtarzada, the panel featured inspiring leaders, such as Khayala Eylazova - EMEA Consulting, Operations Transformation, and UN Women UK Partnership & Philanthropy Board Member, Khayala Naghiyeva - CEO of Clean energy Invest LLC and CFO of AGEC, and Hina Saifi - UNICEF India & YuWaah Youth Climate Leader.
The discussion explored the opportunities and challenges women encounter in sustainability leadership, emphasizing the transformative impact of gender diversity in creating a greener, more inclusive future.
