Inventhelp Inventors Develop Innovative Therapy Device (LJD-430)
Date
1/15/2025 10:17:35 AM
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor and wanted to create a combination long-wave red light therapy and electromechanical vibration therapy device to help restore calcified muscle tissues and return them to a state of healthy and normal muscle tissue," said one of two inventors, from Flushing,
N.Y., "so we invented the MUSCLE DOCTOR. Our design would raise the patient's body temperature in the affected physical therapy treatment area to achieve a maximum benefit for the vibrating massage treatment."
The patent-pending invention provides a combination electromechanical massaging and long wave, cold laser, red light therapy device. In doing so, it helps patients heal their calcified muscular tissue conditions. As a result, it could help restore damaged muscular tissue. It also helps relieve pain, reduce hair loss, reduce face/neck wrinkles, reduce abdominal obesity and sagging, restore muscles, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for physical therapists. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-430, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
