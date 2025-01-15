GRAP IV Curbs Return To Delhi As AQI Turns 'Severe' - What's Open, What's Closed?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) GRAP Stage IV curbs returned to the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday amid a sharp spike in air pollution. The AQI soared from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday as calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants. will now return to a hybrid mode, all activities will be stopped and several vehicle categories will be barred from entering the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had revoked some of the GRAP restrictions over the weekend as air quality improved amid rainfall in Delhi. The national capital region will now go from Stage II curbs to the significantly more stringent final step of the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

GRAP Stage IV curbs are typically imposed when the air quality hits the 'severe plus' mark with AQI above 450. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm placed Delhi and Ghaziabad well into the“very poor” category. Meanwhile Greater Noida and Gurugram reported an AQI in the“poor” segment in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.



Schools will mandatorily conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode - even for senior students (class VI to IX and XI).



All construction and demolition activities will be banned - including public projects such as flyovers, highways, pipelines, and power lines.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi.

Strict restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi-NCR.

Strict restrictions on plying of Delhi - registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles to BS-IV standards or below. Vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be exempted.

Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles will be banned - except those used for essential services.

Diesel-operated light commercial vehicles using BS-IV and below that are registered outside Delhi will not be permitted to enter the city. Exceptions will be made for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Public, municipal, and private offices must decide on allowing only 50% of staff to work in offices, with the remaining staff working from home. The Central government may also consider this for its offices in Delhi-NCR. States may consider additional measures such as closing colleges, non-essential businesses and implementing odd-even vehicle restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies0