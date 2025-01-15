Kuwait Ground Force To Hold Drill January 15 To 23

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's military will be launching shooting drill using live ammunition at Al-Adera' range northwest of the country, January 15 to 23, Director of the Moral Guidance and Public Relations Department of the Kuwait said Wednesday. The statement urged the public to steer clear of the designated locations on the day of the drills for their safety. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.