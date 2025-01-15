Kuwait Ground Force To Hold Drill January 15 To 23
KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's military will be launching shooting drill using live ammunition at Al-Adera' range northwest of the country, January 15 to 23, Director of the Moral Guidance and Public Relations Department of the Kuwait armed forces said Wednesday.
The statement urged the public to steer clear of the designated locations on the day of the drills for their safety. (end)
