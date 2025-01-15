Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Knee Support Product (LJD-362)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a Doctor of Physical Therapy and I thought there could be an improved accessory for individuals who experience pain in their knee due to arthritis or who have weak

quadricep muscles," said one of two inventors, from Flushing, N.Y., "so we invented the KNEE SUPPORT. Our design provides a protector, which can help the quadriceps fulfill their important role within the knee."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the knee while assisting weak quadricep muscles. In doing so, it increases support for the quadricep muscles. As a result, it helps reduce knee pain, and it may allow individuals to walk for longer lengths of time and further distances. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience knee pain or weakness in the quadricep muscles while walking, climbing stairs, hiking, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-362, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED