Saudi Arabia Building Automation System Market revenue size is projected to grow at a Revenue CAGR of 17.7% during 2024-2030
The Saudi Arabia Building Automation System (BAS) market has seen substantial growth in recent years, largely due to significant government investments in Mega Projects under Vision 2030. This initiative aims to diversify the economy away from oil dependence by modernizing the nation's infrastructure.
Key projects encompass the $13.3 billion Alnama Smart City, the $10 billion Al Faisaliah Economic City, the $147 billion international airport, and the $40 billion Qiddiya project. These developments are crucial for the country's expansion plans and are expected to drive strong demand for advanced BAS technologies, which are essential for improving energy efficiency and operational management in smart cities and sustainable developments.
This anticipated growth is fueled by investments from both government and private sectors, focusing on advancing hospitality, residential, and commercial development. For instance, as part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure projects, with the goal of attracting $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030 to support the expanding infrastructure and technological advancements. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is also planning to host major events like the World Expo, the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, and potentially the FIFA World Cup in 2034.
These large-scale events would necessitate advanced security measures, premium accommodations for guests, and efficient operations across venues, hotels, and infrastructure, increasing the demand for advanced BAS technologies to ensure seamless and secure event management. Also, the increase in business travel, the growing number of international events, and the influx of religious tourism are driving substantial investments in hotel projects, including a $104 billion investment to add 320,000 new hotel rooms by 2030, and a $70 billion project under construction for 221,000 new hotel rooms in Mecca and Medina.
As a result, economic diversification, government spending on mega projects, increased foreign direct investment (FDI), and a thriving real estate sector are collectively creating an ideal environment for the widespread adoption of advanced building automation technologies across various sectors in the Kingdom.
Market Segmentation By Types
Saudi Arabia's extreme heat and arid climate drive a strong demand for efficient and reliable HVAC systems across residential, commercial, and retail spaces. Additionally, upcoming projects such as the King Abdulaziz International Airport Expansion, Al Faisaliah Economic City, and the development of luxury 4- and 5-star hotel properties are expected to further stimulate the growth of HVAC systems in the coming years.
Market Segmentation By Hardware Communication Technology
In coming years, wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth as wireless systems offer greater flexibility in installation, allowing for easier modifications and expansions without the need for additional wiring. Also, they allow seamless integration of new devices and technologies in large or complex buildings.
Market Segmentation By Application
By application, the hospitality sector is expected to experience the highest growth due to the surge in tourism and Saudi Arabia's plans to host major events such as World Expo 2030, the FIFA World Cup in 2034, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. These developments are projected to significantly boost the demand for new hotel projects in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.
Schneider Electric Siemens Johnson Controls International ABB Ltd. Legrand Group Rockwell Automation Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Wago
