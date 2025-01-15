(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Use of SaaS Applications in Business Operations is Driving Transformational Growth in SSPM
This research service provides insights into the global SSPM market by verticals and horizontals. The report provides a global breakdown as well as regional breakdowns for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The analysis covers factors driving and restraining the adoption of container/K8 security solutions, revenue forecasts, pricing trends, competitive landscape trends, and insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). It also identifies emerging growth opportunities that stakeholders and players can consider and capitalize on. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is 2025 to 2029.
Market Insights
The emergence of the cloud has led to the rapid utilization of as-a-service technologies, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, among organizations worldwide. Many organizations use SaaS applications in their business operations as they offer flexibility, scalability, and efficiency that on-premises applications cannot provide, as the latter strictly run locally on an organization's own devices.
However, rising usage has resulted in a SaaS sprawl issue, where the organization's SaaS ecosystem expands at a pace that far outstrips its ability to manually manage and monitor the associated security risks. This has created a fragmented SaaS landscape, limiting organizations' ability to maintain full visibility and control over their SaaS ecosystem. Additionally, each SaaS application has its own configurations, access controls, and integrations, creating a wider surface area for organizations to monitor. This also makes it more difficult for organizations to enforce consistent security policies and controls across their entire SaaS ecosystem.
SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) is an emerging solution designed to help organizations gain visibility into their SaaS ecosystem, enabling them to discover security risks and misconfigurations associated with their SaaS applications, monitor access controls, and enforce relevant security policies. Furthermore, SSPM allows organizations to discover both sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS applications connected to their environment, which further supports the organization's mission to enhance the security posture of its SaaS applications.
Key Topics Covered
Transformation in SaaS Security Posture Management
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Industry
Ecosystem
Customer Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions: SSPM Scope of Analysis Segmentation Inclusion and Exclusion of Vendors Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator
Findings Customer Preferences Regulations and Frameworks Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Vertical Revenue Share by Horizontal Revenue Share by Region Revenue Share of Vendors
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging AI and ML for a More Proactive Threat Detection and Effective Remediation Growth Opportunity 2: Consolidating SSPM Into a Broader SaaS Security and CNAPP Platforms Growth Opportunity 3: Stronger Focus on Identity Protection in SSPM
Insights for CISOs
SSPM - CISO Concerns Evaluating SSPM - Insights and Recommendations
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
