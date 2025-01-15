LPL Welcomes Financial Advisors Larry Forlenza And Carl Hanks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL LLC announced today that financial advisors Larry Forlenza, CRPC®, and Carl Hanks, CRPC®, have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $430 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Raymond James Financial Services.

Based in Morristown, N.J., Hanks and Forlenza have reunited with Morristown Wealth Management, which includes fellow advisors Don Giovanello and Gian Paolella, who joined LPL in October.

With nearly 30 years in financial services, Forlenza offers in-depth experiences to help families and professionals address each of their financial objectives. He takes a comprehensive approach to asset management and business planning, and as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, Forlenza specializes in retirement income planning, employer-sponsored retirement plans, tax planning, retirement cash flow, estate planning and more. Forlenza is supported by his longtime practice manager Bonnie Bishof.

Hanks has been in the financial services industry since 1991 and has extensive experience working with corporate executives, successful business owners, individuals and affluent families using a disciplined comprehensive approach to their unique financial situations.

“We help clients define what is most important to them and then formulate the strategies that are suited for each individual need, from accumulating wealth or investing for income, solidifying a retirement plan or devising a distribution approach,” Hanks said.

Their decision to move to LPL came after an extensive due diligence process.

“We weighed our options and felt that LPL was the best place to evolve our business and enhance service experiences for our clients,” Forlenza said.“We are excited to have access to LPL's open-architecture digital platform and a more robust support system to help us take care of our clients' needs. LPL also provides the tools to grow our business and the back-office support to position us for a more successful future. We look forward to reconnecting with the Morristown team in this next endeavor.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said,“We welcome Carl and Larry to the LPL community and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow their business. We believe that advisors thrive when they have access to the right capabilities and support, and we're confident they will be able to take advantage of our strategic resources and unprecedented flexibility to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Morristown Wealth Management and LPL are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

...

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #679602